All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy gifts Pope icon painted on ammunition box brought from front line – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 18 May 2025, 20:41
Zelenskyy gifts Pope icon painted on ammunition box brought from front line – photo
Zelenskyy meeting Pope Leo XIV on Sunday 18 May. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

During their meeting on Sunday 18 May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Pope Leo XIV with a unique icon painted on part of a box that had been used to store heavy artillery munitions and was brought from the Izium area in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

подарована ікона, фото: Зеленський у Telegram
The icon gifted to the Pope.
Photo: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today, we presented Pope Leo XIV with a special icon – the Holy Mother with the Infant, painted on a fragment of a crate used to store heavy artillery munitions, brought from near Izium. This icon speaks of our children. Of those who have suffered from the war, who were deliberately abducted and deported by Russia, and who are very much awaited at home – in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

We pray for the lives of all our deported children and hope for the Vatican's support in this matter, so that all of them, both the children and Ukrainian prisoners, can return home."

Background: Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska met with Pope Leo XIV following the conclusion of his inauguration mass at the Vatican.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyPope
Advertisement:
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
updatedZelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
Zelenskyy and wife attend Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass in Vatican
Record number of drones: Ukraine's air defence downs 88 out of 273 drones overnight, 128 go off radar
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy discusses Istanbul talks and coalition of the willing with Australian PM
Zelenskyy briefs Vance and Rubio on Russia's "unrealistic demands" at Istanbul talks
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
RECENT NEWS
20:41
Zelenskyy gifts Pope icon painted on ammunition box brought from front line – photo
19:28
Russia shells Kherson railway station, causing destruction – photos
19:20
Zelenskyy discusses Istanbul talks and coalition of the willing with Australian PM
18:34
Trump-Putin call will be "very successful", says special envoy Witkoff
18:18
Ukrainian boy, 15, reunited with his dad after being brought back from Russian-occupied territory
18:00
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
17:56
EU ambassador after record drone attack on Ukraine: Russia only understands language of force
17:33
Zelenskyy briefs Vance and Rubio on Russia's "unrealistic demands" at Istanbul talks
17:25
European leaders want to speak with Trump before his call with Putin, says Reuters
17:07
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: