All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Crimean Tatar representative council accuses Russia of ongoing genocide

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 18 May 2025, 21:50
Crimean Tatar representative council accuses Russia of ongoing genocide
Poster reads "Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide". Photo: Mejlis

The Mejlis, the highest representative body of the Crimean Tatar people, has stated that the current Russian policy in occupied Crimea is a direct continuation of Soviet genocidal practices. 

Source: statement put out by the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatars on the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Crimean Tatar Genocide (the 81st anniversary of the deportation). 

Details: The Mejlis emphasised that the mass deportation of 1944 was executed deliberately to erase the Crimean Tatar people and that today Crimean Tatars are once again facing arrests, persecution and the destruction of their cultural identity. 

Advertisement:

In its statement, the Mejlis called on the international community to:

  • recognise the deportation of 1944 as an act of genocide;
  • ramp up pressure on Russia with more sanctions;
  • support the "deoccupation" of Crimea and the formation of a Crimean Tatar national-territorial autonomy there. 

The Mejlis also stressed the absolute need for Ukraine to legally secure the Mejlis as the official representative body of the Crimean Tatar people. 

Quote: "The recognition by the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers according to the Ukrainian Law 'On the Indigenous Peoples of Ukraine' of the status of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people as the representative body of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people must be a vital step to ensure the rights of the Crimean Tatar people."

Details: The Mejlis also reiterated that the Crimean Tatar people remain unbreakable and continue to fight for a chance to return to their native land. 

Quote: "Any attempt to legalise the occupation of Crimea… is an act of support for the crime against humanity and a betrayal of the memory of the genocide victims."

Background: On 13 May, it was reported that Rustem Virati, a 60-year-old Crimean Tatar who was imprisoned by the Russians for eight years, had died in a penal colony in the city of Dmitrovgrad in Russia's Ulyanovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MejlisCrimean TatarsCrimeaRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
updatedZelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
All News
Mejlis
The hardest part was the injustice and humiliation – Crimean Tatar leader on Russian captivity
Zelenskyy meets with deputy head of Crimean Tatar Mejlis, recently freed from Russian captivity – video
Aide to former Crimean Tatar leader whom Russians accused of "extremism" detained at Chișinău airport
RECENT NEWS
12:07
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
12:06
Sony blocks Russians' PlayStation accounts
12:02
Ukraine's foreign minister highlights key difference between Ukraine and Russia shown during Istanbul talks
11:15
Russia reportedly fails to launch intercontinental ballistic missile to intimidate Ukraine and NATO as planned
09:59
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
09:45
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 41 out of 112 Russian drones, 35 go off radar
09:42
updatedSix Russian drones hit Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian and causing critical damage to business – video
09:36
Ukrainian Darknode unit's interceptor drones down first hundred Russian Shaheds
09:14
Retired Abrams tanks head to Ukraine from Australia despite US criticism
08:30
Putin confident he can fully seize four Ukrainian oblasts by end of 2025 – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: