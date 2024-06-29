Zelenskyy meets with deputy head of Crimean Tatar Mejlis, recently freed from Russian captivity – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, who was liberated from Russian captivity on Saturday, 29 June.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: The president noted that Dzhelyal was sending letters from captivity, one of which said, "We are fighting not only for the integrity of the territories but also for the unity of our society, our beautiful, strong nation."

"These are crucial words that remind us that in unity, together, we can accomplish even the most difficult goals and will definitely restore security to all our people and peace to Ukraine. I am grateful to everyone who helps. Thank you, Nariman, for this meeting! Thank you for your strength!", Zelenskyy added.

The president also posted a video of the meeting. Dzhelyal and Zelenskyy mentioned that they last met at the Crimean Platform summit in 2021, after which Dzhelyal was detained (the Crimean Platform Summit is the Ukrainian government's initiative aiming to help liberate and reintegrate Russian-occupied Crimea).

Zelenskyy says he has received letters from Dzhelyal.

Background:

On 28 June, Ukraine liberated 10 civilians from Russian captivity. They included Nariman Dzhelyal, who was captured in Crimea in 2021, and priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who were captured in Berdiansk for resisting the Russians.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War released a photo of the meeting.

Ukraine's Security Service also shared a video of the event.

