Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania

After processing over 99.5% of the election returns from polling stations in the second round of the presidential election, the pro-Western candidate Nicușor Dan is maintaining his lead over the pro-Russian George Simion.

Source: data from the Romania's Central Election Bureau; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The presidential race is between George Simion, the far-right pro-Russian leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, who has been banned from entering Ukraine and Moldova due to threats to national security, and Nicușor Dan, the pro-European independent mayor of Bucharest.

According to the data available, Dan is currently in the lead with 53.92% of the vote, while Simion has 46.08%.

Dan is therefore the clear winner of the election.

Zelenskyy has congratulated Dan on his historic victory in the Romanian presidential election.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "For Ukraine – as a neighbour and friend – it is important to have Romania as a reliable partner. And we are confident we will. By working together, we can strengthen both our countries and our Europe.

We will always have great respect for Romania and its people, especially given the support we received during the most difficult period in our history.

Dear Romanians, you can count on Ukraine as a good neighbour and partner…

I look forward to further developing the strategic partnership between our friendly nations for the sake of their stability, security, and prosperity."

