One person killed and three injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person had been killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson at around 22:30 on 18 May.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Details: The Russians fired on residential areas of Kherson.

"A 75-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries after an enemy shell hit her house," Kherson City Military Administration reported.

A 76-year-old man and two 53-year-old women have been taken to hospital. They suffered concussion, blast injuries and closed head injuries.

