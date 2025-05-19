All Sections
One person killed and three injured in Russian attack on Kherson

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 May 2025, 07:09
One person killed and three injured in Russian attack on Kherson
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person had been killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson at around 22:30 on 18 May.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration 

Details: The Russians fired on residential areas of Kherson.

"A 75-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries after an enemy shell hit her house," Kherson City Military Administration reported.

A 76-year-old man and two 53-year-old women have been taken to hospital. They suffered concussion, blast injuries and closed head injuries.

