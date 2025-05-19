One person killed and three injured in Russian attack on Kherson
Monday, 19 May 2025, 07:09
One person had been killed and three others injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kherson at around 22:30 on 18 May.
Source: Kherson City Military Administration
Details: The Russians fired on residential areas of Kherson.
Advertisement:
"A 75-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries after an enemy shell hit her house," Kherson City Military Administration reported.
A 76-year-old man and two 53-year-old women have been taken to hospital. They suffered concussion, blast injuries and closed head injuries.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!