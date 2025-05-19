All Sections
Six Russian drones hit Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian and causing critical damage to business – video

Iryna BalachukMonday, 19 May 2025, 09:42
Six Russian drones hit Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian and causing critical damage to business – video
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A civilian was injured and business facilities severely damaged in a Russian drone attack on Sumy Oblast on the night of 18-19 May.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook

Quote: "Early reports indicate that there were strikes by six drones in the Shostka hromada. A business has sustained critical damage." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Emergency and rescue operations are still ongoing. Information on the aftermath of the Russian attack is being confirmed.

Later, authorities reported a 44-year-old security worker at a business facility had been injured and four houses damaged in the attack.

Then, the SES reported that Sumy firefighters had twice extinguished fires which broke out because of the Russian attacks.

The attacks on the night of 18-19 May included strikes by Russian UAVs on the Konotop and Shostka districts, causing fires in non-residential buildings.

"Firefighters had to work until the early hours of the morning to put out these fires. All the fires have been extinguished. The blaze did not spread to nearby buildings," the SES concluded.

