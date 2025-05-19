All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's foreign minister highlights key difference between Ukraine and Russia shown during Istanbul talks

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 19 May 2025, 12:02
Ukraine's foreign minister highlights key difference between Ukraine and Russia shown during Istanbul talks
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on X

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has pointed out a fundamental difference between Ukraine and Russia revealed during the negotiations held last Friday in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha wrote that "Ukraine is forward-looking, focused on the full and immediate ceasefire to kickstart the real peace process".

Advertisement:

Russia, by contrast, he said, "focused on the past", rejecting a ceasefire and "talking constantly" about the 2022 Istanbul talks, putting forward "the same absurd demands as three years ago".

"This is yet another reason why pressure on Russia must be increased. Moscow must now understand the consequences of impeding the peace process," Sybiha concluded.

Background: 

  • On 16 May, delegations from Ukraine and Russia held direct negotiations in Istanbul. Media reports stated that during the talks, the Russians demanded the exclusion of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and presented a number of unacceptable conditions.
  • Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the talks had covered a potential ceasefire and humanitarian issues, as well as a possible meeting at the level of national leaders.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warnegotiationsAndrii Sybiha
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
updatedZelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
Latvian soldier killed in action fighting for Ukraine against Russia
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 41 out of 112 Russian drones, 35 go off radar
Ukrainian Darknode unit's interceptor drones down first hundred Russian Shaheds
Putin confident he can fully seize four Ukrainian oblasts by end of 2025 – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
12:07
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
12:06
Sony blocks Russians' PlayStation accounts
12:02
Ukraine's foreign minister highlights key difference between Ukraine and Russia shown during Istanbul talks
11:15
Russia reportedly fails to launch intercontinental ballistic missile to intimidate Ukraine and NATO as planned
09:59
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
09:45
Ukraine's air defence shoots down 41 out of 112 Russian drones, 35 go off radar
09:42
updatedSix Russian drones hit Sumy Oblast, injuring civilian and causing critical damage to business – video
09:36
Ukrainian Darknode unit's interceptor drones down first hundred Russian Shaheds
09:14
Retired Abrams tanks head to Ukraine from Australia despite US criticism
08:30
Putin confident he can fully seize four Ukrainian oblasts by end of 2025 – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: