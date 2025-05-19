Ukraine's foreign minister highlights key difference between Ukraine and Russia shown during Istanbul talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has pointed out a fundamental difference between Ukraine and Russia revealed during the negotiations held last Friday in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha wrote that "Ukraine is forward-looking, focused on the full and immediate ceasefire to kickstart the real peace process".

Russia, by contrast, he said, "focused on the past", rejecting a ceasefire and "talking constantly" about the 2022 Istanbul talks, putting forward "the same absurd demands as three years ago".

"This is yet another reason why pressure on Russia must be increased. Moscow must now understand the consequences of impeding the peace process," Sybiha concluded.

Background:

On 16 May, delegations from Ukraine and Russia held direct negotiations in Istanbul. Media reports stated that during the talks, the Russians demanded the exclusion of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and presented a number of unacceptable conditions.

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the talks had covered a potential ceasefire and humanitarian issues, as well as a possible meeting at the level of national leaders.

