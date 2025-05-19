All Sections
Russia designates Amnesty International an undesirable organisation and accuses it of supporting Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 May 2025, 13:26
Russia designates Amnesty International an undesirable organisation and accuses it of supporting Ukraine
The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia has declared the international non-governmental organisation Amnesty International Limited, registered in London, an undesirable organisation on Russian territory.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia

Details: In its statement, the Russian Prosecutor’s Office wrote that although Amnesty International presents itself as a human rights organisation, its central office in London is, in the view of Russian officials, engaged in promoting "Russophobic" initiatives supposedly funded by "supporters of the Kyiv regime".

Since the beginning of the so-called "special military operation" [this is how Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.], representatives of the organisation have, according to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, "justified the actions of Ukrainian neo-Nazis", called for increased financial support for Ukraine and advocated for the political and economic isolation of Russia.

Russian prosecutors also accused Amnesty International of supporting extremist organisations and financing foreign agents.

Background:

  • Last year, Amnesty International condemned and called "reckless" the Biden administration's decision to send antipersonnel mines to Ukraine and called for its reconsideration.
  • In 2023, Amnesty International also documented crimes committed against Ukrainian children living under Russian occupation.

