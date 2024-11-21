Ukraine faces no accusations over use of anti-personnel mines – Amnesty Ukraine director

Veronika Velch, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ukraine, has commented on a statement by the international human rights organisation condemning the US’s decision to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel mines.

Source: Velch on Facebook

Quote: "I have just spoken with representatives of Amnesty USA who issued the statement on anti-personnel mines. Their position is quite simple: the Biden administration is consistently lowering the threshold in terms of the application of international humanitarian law. This is not about Ukraine, but about US obligations.

Advertisement:

At the same time, no accusations are being made against Ukraine regarding the use of anti-personnel mines for self-defence."

Details: Velch stated that international law is often impersonal. "However, we also rely on its norms when addressing questions of justice," she wrote.

Velch emphasised that anti-personnel mines are extremely dangerous and will remain a danger to civilians, especially children, for many years after the war is over.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But faced with a choice between the terrible long-term consequences of anti-personnel mines and the immediate consequences of occupation, I am confident that anything that helps to protect Ukrainian civilians from aggression, torture and physical annihilation right now has a right to exist. And we are grateful for this assistance as well."

Background:

It was previously reported that US President Joe Biden has approved the supply of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine to bolster the country’s defence against advancing Russian occupation forces.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained that the Biden administration’s decision to send anti-personnel mines for the first time was prompted by changes in Russian tactics on the battlefield.

In a statement, Amnesty International condemned the decision as "reckless" and urged the Biden administration to reconsider.

Support UP or become our patron!