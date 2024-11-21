All Sections
Ukraine faces no accusations over use of anti-personnel mines – Amnesty Ukraine director

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 November 2024, 18:59
Veronika Velch, director and CEO of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office. Photo: Facebook

Veronika Velch, Executive Director of Amnesty International Ukraine, has commented on a statement by the international human rights organisation condemning the US’s decision to supply Ukraine with anti-personnel mines.

Source: Velch on Facebook

Quote: "I have just spoken with representatives of Amnesty USA who issued the statement on anti-personnel mines. Their position is quite simple: the Biden administration is consistently lowering the threshold in terms of the application of international humanitarian law. This is not about Ukraine, but about US obligations.

At the same time, no accusations are being made against Ukraine regarding the use of anti-personnel mines for self-defence."

Details: Velch stated that international law is often impersonal. "However, we also rely on its norms when addressing questions of justice," she wrote.

Velch emphasised that anti-personnel mines are extremely dangerous and will remain a danger to civilians, especially children, for many years after the war is over.

Quote: "But faced with a choice between the terrible long-term consequences of anti-personnel mines and the immediate consequences of occupation, I am confident that anything that helps to protect Ukrainian civilians from aggression, torture and physical annihilation right now has a right to exist. And we are grateful for this assistance as well." 

Background:

  • It was previously reported that US President Joe Biden has approved the supply of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine to bolster the country’s defence against advancing Russian occupation forces.
  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained that the Biden administration’s decision to send anti-personnel mines for the first time was prompted by changes in Russian tactics on the battlefield.
  • In a statement, Amnesty International condemned the decision as "reckless" and urged the Biden administration to reconsider.

weaponsUkraineUSA
