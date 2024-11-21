All Sections
Amnesty International opposes Biden's decision to transfer antipersonnel mines to Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 21 November 2024, 16:17
Amnesty International opposes Biden's decision to transfer antipersonnel mines to Ukraine
A sign saying “Beware of mines”. Photo: Amnesty International

The international human rights organisation Amnesty International has condemned and called "reckless" the Biden administration's decision to send antipersonnel mines to Ukraine and called for its reconsideration.

Source: Amnesty International press release

Quote from Ben Linden, Advocacy Director for Europe and Central Asia for Amnesty International USA: "This is a reckless decision and a deeply disappointing setback for a President who once agreed that landmines put more civilians at increased risk of harm. It is devastating, and frankly shocking, that President Biden made such a consequential and dangerous decision just before his public service legacy is sealed for the history books."

Details: Human rights activists noted that antipersonnel mines are inherently indiscriminate weapons that maim and kill civilians long after conflicts end and should have no place in any country's arsenal.

Amnesty International also believes that despite Russia's aggression, "landmines are not the answer to keep civilians safe".

Background: 

  • Earlier, the media reported that US President Joe Biden had approved the supply of antipersonnel mines to Ukraine, which could help strengthen the defences of Ukrainian forces against the Russian occupation forces.
  • US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin explained that the Biden administration's decision to send antipersonnel mines to Ukraine for the first time was motivated by Russia's changing tactics on the battlefield.

Support UP or become our patron!

warUkraineweapons
