US Vice President JD Vance, commenting on the upcoming telephone conversation between the leaders of the United States and Russia, has raised the possibility of Washington withdrawing from the negotiation process if it does not yield results.

Source: NBC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance said that US President Donald Trump would ask Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their conversation whether he was serious about achieving peace in Ukraine.

Quote from JD Vance: "The talks have been proceeding for a little while. We realize there's a bit of an impasse here. And I think the president is going to say to President Putin, look, 'Are you serious? Are you real about this?'" [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

The vice president added that the US was "more than open to walk away" from the so-called peace talks between Ukraine and Russia because it "is not going to spin its wheels here" and wants to "see outcomes".

Vance also noted that he was not sure whether Vladimir Putin has a strategy to end the war, and although Trump was ready to work on strengthening trust between Russia and the West, "that takes two to tango".

"We're going to try to end it [the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.], but if we can't end it, we're eventually going to say, 'You know what? That was worth a try, but we're not doing it anymore'," Vance said.

