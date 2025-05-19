All Sections
Russian forces attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women – photos

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 May 2025, 19:08
Russian forces attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May, injuring two women.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, at around 15:15 on 19 May, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district.

Two women, aged 45 and 73, were injured. They are in hospital."

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The village also suffered damage to houses and apartment buildings, cars, and a post office.

