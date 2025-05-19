Russian forces attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women – photos

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May, injuring two women.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, at around 15:15 on 19 May, the Russian armed forces launched an airstrike on the village of Starovirivka in the Kupiansk district.

Advertisement:

Two women, aged 45 and 73, were injured. They are in hospital."

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The village also suffered damage to houses and apartment buildings, cars, and a post office.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!