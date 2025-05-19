All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin after call with Trump: Ceasefire possible after "agreements"

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 19 May 2025, 19:50
Putin after call with Trump: Ceasefire possible after agreements
Putin and Trump at a meeting in 2019. Stock photo: Getty Images

The conversation between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has ended. According to Putin, it lasted more than two hours.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets TASS and RBC, citing Putin

Details: Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

Advertisement:

Putin said that during the conversation, he had listened to Trump’s position on "ceasing the hostilities" in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin claimed that it was "necessary to develop the most effective ways of moving towards peace" and that Russia was ready to work on some sort of "memorandum" with Ukraine concerning the ceasefire. 

Putin described his conversation with Trump as "constructive", adding that both sides must "find compromises that would satisfy all parties". He also said that for Russia, the main goal is to eliminate the causes of the "crisis", as he called it.

Update: Putin’s foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, has added that Putin and Trump discussed a prisoner exchange involving nine people from each side. They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

However, they did not discuss the timing or the venue of the meeting. Trump apparently told Putin that he can call him at any time.

Ushakov also claimed that the two leaders "did not want to end the conversation or to put the phone down".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
Zelenskyy: We won't be withdrawing our troops from our territories
Ex-ICC president urges Ukraine to file ICC case against North Korea
Small modular reactors may be deployed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
All News
RECENT NEWS
22:11
Zelenskyy announces where the next meeting of the delegations of Ukraine, the US and Russia may take place
21:57
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
21:44
Zelenskyy: We won't be withdrawing our troops from our territories
21:36
EXPLAINERWhy the "Kremlin's candidate" lost the elections in Romania and who deserves credit for this sensation
20:44
Russia sees record rise in shadow capital outflows in first quarter of 2025
20:40
Trump announces "immediate" Ukraine-Russia talks after talking to Putin
19:50
Putin after call with Trump: Ceasefire possible after "agreements"
19:08
Russian forces attack village in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women – photos
17:53
Russians attack farm in Kherson Oblast, injuring one person
17:51
Trump called Zelenskyy before talking to Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: