Trump called Zelenskyy before talking to Putin

US President Donald Trump has begun negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine with a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday 19 May.

Details: It had been anticipated that the first stage of diplomacy would be for Trump to have a conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but Trump decided to start with the Ukrainian side.

For reference: Reuters is reporting that as of 17:39 Kyiv time, Donald Trump has begun the phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

On 17 May, Trump announced that he would hold a phone call with Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by conversations with Zelenskyy and NATO allies.

The US president said the call with Putin was scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and would focus on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations were being made for the Trump-Putin call.

