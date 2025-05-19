All Sections
Trump called Zelenskyy before talking to Putin

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 19 May 2025, 17:51
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

US President Donald Trump has begun negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine with a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday 19 May.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: It had been anticipated that the first stage of diplomacy would be for Trump to have a conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, but Trump decided to start with the Ukrainian side.

For reference: Reuters is reporting that as of 17:39 Kyiv time, Donald Trump has begun the phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • On 17 May, Trump announced that he would hold a phone call with Putin on Monday 19 May, followed by conversations with Zelenskyy and NATO allies.
  • The US president said the call with Putin was scheduled for 10:00 Washington time (17:00 Kyiv time) and would focus on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that preparations were being made for the Trump-Putin call.

