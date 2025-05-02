All Sections
Russia's FSB prepares false-flag terrorist attacks in Russian oblasts on 9 May – InformNapalm

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 2 May 2025, 02:03
Russia's FSB prepares false-flag terrorist attacks in Russian oblasts on 9 May – InformNapalm
An officer from the Russian Federal Security Service teaches Moscow residents how to use an assault rifle. Photo: Getty Images

Russian special services have received instructions to organise terrorist attacks in several Russian oblasts during the 9 May celebrations aimed at blaming Ukraine and mobilising the population for war.

Source: InformNapalm international intelligence community, citing information obtained from intelligence agencies

Details: Early reports indicate that high-level instructions were given within Russian security agencies to organise terrorist attacks in several Russian oblasts. Cities such as Khabarovsk and Ulan-Ude are being considered.

"Meanwhile, all forces are being involved in securing the parade in Moscow to ensure it takes place without incident," InformNapalm reported.

Quote: "The goal is to accuse Ukraine of indiscriminate attacks on civilian gatherings, to derail US 'peace initiatives' and to use these incidents as a pretext for mobilising additional resources from Russian regions."

Note: Ukrainska Pravda cannot independently verify this information.

Background: 

  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced another truce in the Russo-Ukrainian war ahead of Russia's Victory Day celebrations. It is set to begin at midnight on 8 May and last until midnight on 11 May. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by saying that Ukraine does not need a temporary "ceasefire" for the sake of a parade in Moscow but a full and immediate ceasefire for at least 30 days.
  • Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov hinted that Russia would not agree to a 30-day truce as proposed by Zelenskyy.
  • UK Defence Intelligence believes the three-day truce announced by Putin to mark Victory Day is aimed at portraying Russia as open to negotiations and at curbing Ukraine's long-range strikes, without compromising Russia’s positions on the front lines.

