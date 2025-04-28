Zelenskyy responds to Putin's "ceasefire" claim: "No reason to wait until 8 May"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin about a "ceasefire" from 8 to 10 May and stated that Ukraine needs not a temporary "ceasefire" for the sake of a parade in Moscow, but a full and immediate cessation of hostilities for at least 30 days.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Details: In his address, Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine never wanted a single second of this war and is ready to work with all partners to establish peace and guarantee security. Russia, on the other hand, constantly rejects such initiatives and is manipulating the international community, trying to deceive the United States in particular.

He said the ceasefire must not be temporary or for Russia's convenience, but immediate, full and unconditional – for at least 30 days.

Quote: "Now, yet again, another attempt at manipulation: for some reason, everyone is supposed to wait until 8 May before ceasing fire – just to provide Putin with silence for his parade.

We value human lives, not parades. That's why we believe – and the world believes – that there is no reason to wait until 8 May. The ceasefire should not just be for a few days, only to return to killing afterwards. It must be immediate, full, and unconditional – for at least 30 days to ensure it is secure and guaranteed. This is the foundation that could lead to real diplomacy."

Background:

The Kremlin reported that Putin had unilaterally declared a "ceasefire" on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Earlier, Putin had already announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also proposed to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.

Ukrainian defenders on most fronts did not witness the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

