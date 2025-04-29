All Sections
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 29 April 2025, 12:09
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: TASS

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, has hinted that Russia will not agree to a 30-day truce, a move that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had previously suggested.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Quote from Peskov when asked if the Kremlin had seen Ukraine's submission for an immediate 30-day ceasefire: "Yes, we've seen it, we've seen it. But if we're talking about such a long-term ceasefire, the same nuances that Putin talked about in the Kremlin are certainly relevant. This is also important, but without answers to these questions, it's tough to go for such a long-term ceasefire."

Details: Peskov did not specify what nuances he was referring to.

He recalled that earlier, Putin announced a three-day truce to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

"Putin showed a gesture of goodwill... that a temporary truce would be declared on the days of the victory. We haven't received a reaction from the Kyiv regime [as the Russian propaganda machine calls the Ukrainian government - ed.]. It's still hard to understand whether the Kyiv regime is going to join this or not," Peskov concluded.

Background:

  • On 28 April, the Kremlin reported that Putin had unilaterally declared a "truce" on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.
  • Moscow has argued that "Russia believes that Ukraine should follow suit and also declare a truce on the 80th anniversary of the Victory".
  • Earlier, Putin had already announced an Easter truce, which supposedly meant a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 20 April. Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence stated that Russian forces would uphold the truce only if Ukraine did the same.
  • Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would mirror any Russian ceasefire. He also proposed to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevails.
  • Ukrainian defenders on most fronts did not witness the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

