Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire at business premises and farm

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 May 2025, 08:05
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire at business premises and farm
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Fires have broken out and damage has been caused to premises belonging to a farm and a business due to a Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones overnight. Air defenders destroyed three aerial targets. But the attack was not without an aftermath. A farm has been damaged in the Pavlohrad district. A fire broke out there, but firefighters extinguished it."

Details: Damage to business premises was recorded in the Synelnykove district following a drone attack. A fire also broke out there.

The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. The city of Nikopol and the Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas came under fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"No casualties have been reported," Lysak added.

