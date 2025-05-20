Russians launch 177 attacks, over 70 repelled near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 177 combat clashes have been recorded on the front over the past 24 hours, with Russian forces launching their most active assaults on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 attacks. On the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, a total of 45 clashes took place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 20 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians made three unsuccessful attempts to advance near the town of Vovchansk and towards Kutkivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops launched three attacks. Ukrainian defence forces fought off assaults near the village of Zahryzove and towards Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, 23 combat clashes occurred. Russian troops attempted to advance near the settlements of Yampolivka, Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Hlushchenkove, Karpivka, Serebrianka, Yampil, Hryhorivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Olhivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka and towards Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces conducted six assaults near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka and towards Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops carried out 13 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Toretsk and Novospaske and towards Diliivka and Ivanopillia.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 Russian assaults near the settlements of Myroliubivka, Zvirove, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka and Andriivka and towards Zoria, Novoukrainka, Stara Mykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Myrnohrad and Novomykolaivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian troops fought off 22 Russian attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivnopillia and Vilne Pole and towards Novopil, Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian assaults towards the village of Mala Tokmachka and near Stepove.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks. The Russians also conducted 14 airstrikes using 32 guided aerial bombs and carried out 227 artillery attacks, seven of which involved multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!