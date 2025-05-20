Civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson – video

Russia shelled the city of Kherson on the morning of 20 May, injuring four civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had shelled the city’s Korabelnyi district in the morning. The shell struck near a residential apartment building, smashing windows and damaging the façade and balconies.

The attack resulted in injuries to four civilians. A 45-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, who were inside their home at the time, sustained blast injuries and lacerations. An 88-year-old woman sustained a blast injury, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the head. All three received medical treatment at the scene.

A 76-year-old man sustained a blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the forehead and arm. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that five people were injured in the morning attack, most of whom were elderly and had been inside their homes when the shelling occurred.

Background: Russian forces attacked a passenger bus in Kherson earlier in the day, injuring five people and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

