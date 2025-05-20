All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson – video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 May 2025, 11:37
Civilians injured in Russian shelling of Kherson – video
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office

Russia shelled the city of Kherson on the morning of 20 May, injuring four civilians.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office on Telegram

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had shelled the city’s Korabelnyi district in the morning. The shell struck near a residential apartment building, smashing windows and damaging the façade and balconies.

Advertisement:

The attack resulted in injuries to four civilians. A 45-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman, who were inside their home at the time, sustained blast injuries and lacerations. An 88-year-old woman sustained a blast injury, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the head. All three received medical treatment at the scene.

A 76-year-old man sustained a blast injury, concussion and shrapnel wounds to the forehead and arm. He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that five people were injured in the morning attack, most of whom were elderly and had been inside their homes when the shelling occurred.

Background: Russian forces attacked a passenger bus in Kherson earlier in the day, injuring five people and causing significant damage to the vehicle.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Khersonattack
Advertisement:
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
Trump states he is ready to "back away" from Ukraine-Russia talks if "progress isn't made"
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
European leaders reveal what Trump told them about his call with Putin
All News
Kherson
Russian attack on bus in Kherson leaves 5 people injured – photos
One person killed and three injured in Russian attack on Kherson
Russia shells Kherson railway station, causing destruction – photos
RECENT NEWS
14:05
EXPLAINERWhy the first round of Poland's presidential election was a wake-up call for Ukraine's friends
14:01
Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump
13:27
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave
13:12
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
12:58
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
12:40
Ukraine and EU still figuring out how to preserve balanced trade, Ukraine's trade rep says
12:27
German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions
12:17
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
12:07
Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations
12:05
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: