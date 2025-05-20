Russian attack on bus in Kherson leaves 5 people injured – photos
The Russians have attacked a bus carrying passengers in the city of Kherson, injuring five civilians and damaging the vehicle.
Source: Kherson City Military Administration
Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked a bus with passengers on board belonging to our Kherson Municipal Transport Service company in the Dnipro district. One passenger has suffered a blast injury and concussion."
Details: Kherson City Military Administration added that the 65-year-old woman injured in the attack was receiving all necessary treatment. The bus has sustained considerable damage.
"Routes to Nezalezhnosti Avenue have been temporarily shortened due to high activity of enemy drones," the statement reads.
Updated: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that another person had sought medical treatment following the Russian attack on a bus in Kherson.
"A 56-year-old man has sustained a blast injury and concussion. Doctors are currently examining him and providing medical assistance," the administration stated.
By around 10:00, it was reported that the number of casualties had risen to five.
Among them were a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 62 and 41. All had suffered blast injuries and concussion.
Background:
- On 17 May, Russian forces attacked a bus near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast with a Lancet loitering munition, killing nine people. It was later confirmed to have been a bus evacuating people.
- On 23 April, the Russians hit a bus in the city of Marhanets with a drone. Initially, it was reported that nine people had been killed and 49 injured. Later, the death toll rose to 10.
