Russian attack on bus in Kherson leaves 5 people injured – photos

The Russians have attacked a bus carrying passengers in the city of Kherson, injuring five civilians and damaging the vehicle.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration

Quote: "Russian terrorists attacked a bus with passengers on board belonging to our Kherson Municipal Transport Service company in the Dnipro district. One passenger has suffered a blast injury and concussion."

Details: Kherson City Military Administration added that the 65-year-old woman injured in the attack was receiving all necessary treatment. The bus has sustained considerable damage.

Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

"Routes to Nezalezhnosti Avenue have been temporarily shortened due to high activity of enemy drones," the statement reads.

Updated: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that another person had sought medical treatment following the Russian attack on a bus in Kherson.

Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

"A 56-year-old man has sustained a blast injury and concussion. Doctors are currently examining him and providing medical assistance," the administration stated.

By around 10:00, it was reported that the number of casualties had risen to five.

Among them were a 45-year-old woman and two men aged 62 and 41. All had suffered blast injuries and concussion.

Background:

On 17 May, Russian forces attacked a bus near the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast with a Lancet loitering munition, killing nine people. It was later confirmed to have been a bus evacuating people.

On 23 April, the Russians hit a bus in the city of Marhanets with a drone. Initially, it was reported that nine people had been killed and 49 injured. Later, the death toll rose to 10.

