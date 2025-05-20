German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has said that the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin showed that Russia is not ready to make any concessions.

Source: Pistorius before the start of a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said that Trump's conversation with Putin would be one of the topics of the meeting of European ministers.

He stressed that this conversation once again confirmed that the Russian side was only making statements, but there had been no evidence of the stated intentions so far.

Pistorius noted that, as before, there were no concessions, and Putin was only talking about a ceasefire on his terms, such as renouncing NATO membership, concessions on the occupied territories, and much more.

He added that Putin was stalling for time, and therefore, a ceasefire was not yet on the cards.

Pistorius pointed out that it must be said that Putin, as before, was apparently not interested in peace or a ceasefire, at least not on terms acceptable to others.

Background:

After talking with Putin, Trump said that Ukraine and Russia would immediately begin negotiations on a ceasefire.

Financial Times sources said European leaders Trump spoke with following his call with Putin were "stunned" by how he described the conversation's results.

