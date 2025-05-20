Putin tells Trump how Kremlin prevented terrorist attacks on 9 May
Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 14:20
Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 19 May, described how he had allegedly prevented terrorist attacks in the Kremlin and Red Square on the eve of 9 May.
Source: Russian propaganda media outlet TASS, citing a statement by Putin's aide Yurii Ushakov
Details: Putin said that the threat of terrorist attacks was allegedly prevented on the night of 6-7 May. The Russian leader also said that Ukraine allegedly launched 524 drones and Storm Shadow missiles at Russia on that night.
Advertisement:
In addition, Putin allegedly said to Trump that there had been attempts to "intimidate the leaders" who had arrived in Moscow on 9 May.
Background:
- On 19 May, Trump had a call with Putin, after which he announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start ceasefire talks.
- On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
- However, Financial Times sources said European leaders Trump spoke with following his call with Putin were "stunned" by how he described the conversation's results.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!