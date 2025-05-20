All Sections
Putin tells Trump how Kremlin prevented terrorist attacks on 9 May

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 14:20
Putin tells Trump how Kremlin prevented terrorist attacks on 9 May
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on 19 May, described how he had allegedly prevented terrorist attacks in the Kremlin and Red Square on the eve of 9 May.

Source: Russian propaganda media outlet TASS, citing a statement by Putin's aide Yurii Ushakov

Details: Putin said that the threat of terrorist attacks was allegedly prevented on the night of 6-7 May. The Russian leader also said that Ukraine allegedly launched 524 drones and Storm Shadow missiles at Russia on that night.

In addition, Putin allegedly said to Trump that there had been attempts to "intimidate the leaders" who had arrived in Moscow on 9 May.

Background:

  • On 19 May, Trump had a call with Putin, after which he announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start ceasefire talks.
  • On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
  • However, Financial Times sources said European leaders Trump spoke with following his call with Putin were "stunned" by how he described the conversation's results.

