Czech PM arrives in city of Uzhhorod for meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart

Iryna KutielievaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 14:50
Czech PM arrives in city of Uzhhorod for meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart
Photo: Shmyhal on X (Twitter)

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala arrived in the city of Uzhhorod in Ukraine’s west on Tuesday 20 May to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

Source: Shmyhal on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Shmyhal stated that he and Fiala plan to discuss defence and economic cooperation, Ukraine’s reconstruction and European integration.

"We are grateful to Czechia for their extraordinary support and solidarity with Ukraine in these difficult times," Shmyhal added.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following his meeting with Fiala in Prague, announced an agreement to establish a unity centre for Ukrainians in Czechia.
  • Fiala stated that Moscow's approach to negotiations with Ukraine should face increased sanctions pressure.

CzechiaUkraine
