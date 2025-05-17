Czechia calls for tougher sanctions on Russia after Istanbul talks
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has stated that Moscow's approach to negotiations with Ukraine should face increased sanctions pressure.
Source: Radio Prague International, citing Fiala in a statement following a summit of the European Political Community, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Fiala made the statement in response to direct negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations that failed to achieve a ceasefire.
Fiala told Czech reporters that if Russia continues its current approach, European pressure must intensify.
He noted that further sanctions should constitute a package clearly demonstrating that European countries will not tolerate Russia's actions or its approach – or lack thereof – to peace negotiations.
Background:
- On 16 May, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held in Istanbul. Media reports indicated that Moscow had demanded the absence of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and had presented a number of unacceptable conditions to Kyiv.
- Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that the discussions had covered a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and the possibility of a leader-level meeting.
- Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, have agreed on the need to increase pressure on Moscow following talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Türkiye.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!