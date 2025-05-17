Czechia calls for tougher sanctions on Russia after Istanbul talks

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has stated that Moscow's approach to negotiations with Ukraine should face increased sanctions pressure.

Source: Radio Prague International, citing Fiala in a statement following a summit of the European Political Community, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Fiala made the statement in response to direct negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations that failed to achieve a ceasefire.

Fiala told Czech reporters that if Russia continues its current approach, European pressure must intensify.

He noted that further sanctions should constitute a package clearly demonstrating that European countries will not tolerate Russia's actions or its approach – or lack thereof – to peace negotiations.

