All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia calls for tougher sanctions on Russia after Istanbul talks

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 15:54
Czechia calls for tougher sanctions on Russia after Istanbul talks
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. Photo: Getty Images

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has stated that Moscow's approach to negotiations with Ukraine should face increased sanctions pressure.

Source: Radio Prague International, citing Fiala in a statement following a summit of the European Political Community, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Fiala made the statement in response to direct negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations that failed to achieve a ceasefire.

Advertisement:

Fiala told Czech reporters that if Russia continues its current approach, European pressure must intensify.

He noted that further sanctions should constitute a package clearly demonstrating that European countries will not tolerate Russia's actions or its approach – or lack thereof – to peace negotiations.

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warCzechianegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks
Zelenskyy: Entire family killed in Russian attack on bus in Sumy Oblast
Bloomberg reveals Russia's ultimatum demands at Istanbul talks
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Poland condemns deadly Russian drone strike on bus in Sumy Oblast
US Senate calls for adoption of sanctions against Russia after Istanbul talks fail
China is country that could put Putin in his place, says Polish foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
18:47
US state secretary conveyed strong message from Trump to Russia's foreign minister – US State Department
18:28
Zelenskyy to attend Pope's inauguration mass in Vatican
18:10
Trump to hold phone calls with Putin and Zelenskyy on Monday
17:55
UK foreign secretary condemns deadly Russian attack on civilian bus near Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast
17:47
Two women injured in Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:30
Russian drone attacks in Kherson injure four people, including three municipal workers
17:05
Ukraine's Security Service prepares for 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap with Russia
16:39
Woman dies in hospital after being injured in Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast
16:15
Russia says foreign minister has discussed Istanbul talks with US state secretary
16:01
Putin refused to discuss US-Ukraine-Europe peace plan, FT says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: