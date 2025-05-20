Belgium aims to expedite F-16 transfers to Ukraine and join peacekeeping mission
Source: Kryla (Wings), a Ukrainian aircraft industry news outlet, citing Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken in a statement, as reported by Oboronka, a project of Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company
Details: Belgium is also exploring participation in a peacekeeping mission under the framework of the coalition of the willing.
"As for the F-16 aircraft, we were and remain part of the coalition. And we will try to transfer these fighters even earlier than envisaged," Francken said, speaking before a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence in Brussels.
He emphasised Belgium’s intention to remain an active supporter of Ukraine’s defence, particularly within the coalition of the willing, which consists of a number of partner nations.
Francken noted that close coordination is underway among chiefs of staff, led by the United Kingdom and France, with a working group nearing completion of a related plan.
Quote: "We are almost there. I believe that the situation is developing in the right direction."
Background:
- In March 2025, the Belgian government warned of delays in F-16 deliveries to Ukraine because of postponed F-35 jet shipments from the United States.
- Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever then indicated that his country might initially supply F-16s for spare parts this year, with combat-ready aircraft expected the following year.
- In May 2024, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said her country would supply Ukraine with 30 F-16 fighter jets by 2028.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!