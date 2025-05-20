All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belgium aims to expedite F-16 transfers to Ukraine and join peacekeeping mission

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 16:35
Belgium aims to expedite F-16 transfers to Ukraine and join peacekeeping mission
Belgium intends to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine ahead of schedule

Source: Kryla (Wings), a Ukrainian aircraft industry news outlet, citing Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken in a statement, as reported by Oboronka, a project of Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: Belgium is also exploring participation in a peacekeeping mission under the framework of the coalition of the willing.

"As for the F-16 aircraft, we were and remain part of the coalition. And we will try to transfer these fighters even earlier than envisaged," Francken said, speaking before a meeting of the EU Council of Ministers for Foreign Affairs and Defence in Brussels.

Advertisement:

He emphasised Belgium’s intention to remain an active supporter of Ukraine’s defence, particularly within the coalition of the willing, which consists of a number of partner nations.

Francken noted that close coordination is underway among chiefs of staff, led by the United Kingdom and France, with a working group nearing completion of a related plan.

Quote: "We are almost there. I believe that the situation is developing in the right direction." 

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesBelgiumaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
Trump administration plans to spend US$250 million on refugee repatriation, including Ukrainians – WP
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Armed Forces
Russians launch 177 attacks, over 70 repelled near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia launches 175 attacks along front line; over 60 assaults repelled on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
She dreamed of the sky since age 10: story of Ukraine's only female combat pilot
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme
19:43
Girl, 18, forced to sing Russian anthem under scorching sun: how Ukrainian teenagers become Russia's hostages
19:43
EXPLAINERWhat Ukraine can expect from Romania's new president and why he is different
19:15
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:12
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
18:54
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz coordinate next steps following call with Trump
18:29
Nearly 60% of Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's stance on Russia, poll suggests
18:23
Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast
18:12
Polish prosecutors charge man who planned to help in Zelenskyy assassination attempt
17:54
62% of Americans believe US should continue military support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: