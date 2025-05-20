62% of Americans believe US should continue military support for Ukraine

The vast majority of Americans, both Democratic and Republican voters, believe that the administration of US President Donald Trump should continue to provide military support for Ukraine.

Source: a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey, as reported by European Pravda

Details: 62% of voters believe that the Trump administration should continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia.

Advertisement:

This view is shared by 71% of Democratic supporters and 59% of Republican supporters.

In addition, 64% of Americans believe Ukraine should receive direct security guarantees from the United States if it agrees to make concessions to end the war with Russia. This view is shared by the majority of voters across all parties.

Background:

On 20 May, Trump stated that he will not introduce more sanctions against Russia.

He also said he is ready to "back away" from the peace talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine if there is no progress.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!