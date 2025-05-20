Trump states he is ready to "back away" from Ukraine-Russia talks if "progress isn't made"

US President Donald Trump has stated that he is ready to "back away" from the peace talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine if there is no progress.

Source: CNN citing Trump

Details: Trump stated that he asked Russian leader Vladimir Putin during their two-hour telephone conversation when he was going to "end this bloodshed" in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "I said, 'When are we going to end this bloodshed, this bloodbath?'"

"It's a bloodbath, and I do believe he wants to end it."

Details: Trump also said that if he believes he cannot help, he will "back away" from the talks. He added that "very big egos" are involved here.

Quote from Trump: "I tell you, big egos involved, but I think something's going to happen. And if it doesn't, I just back away and they're going to have to keep going."

Details: When asked if he requested to meet Putin during their conversation, Trump responded that he "talked to him about it".

CNN added that earlier, Trump implied that he and Putin would have to meet directly to end the war.

"Of course I did. I talked to him about it," mentioned Trump.

In addition, Trump said that "some progress has been made" from the conversation with Putin.

Background:

On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact had been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for "several minutes".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!