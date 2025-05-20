All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 20 May 2025, 19:15
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
A Russian mortar bomb. Stock photo 

Russian forces attacked the Yunakivka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of Tuesday 20 May, killing a local resident. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram 

Quote: "Investigators have established that the enemy opened fire on a civilian house in the Yunakivka hromada of Sumy Oblast at around 15:30 on 20 May 2025. A 33-year-old civilian has been killed."

Advertisement:

Details: The Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of a person (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: On 20 May, Russian forces also launched a missile strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warSumy Oblast
Advertisement:
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
Trump administration plans to spend US$250 million on refugee repatriation, including Ukrainians – WP
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Europe's existential choice
German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions
Trump says he has "red line" in Ukraine-Russia talks, after which he could withdraw from process
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme
19:43
Girl, 18, forced to sing Russian anthem under scorching sun: how Ukrainian teenagers become Russia's hostages
19:43
EXPLAINERWhat Ukraine can expect from Romania's new president and why he is different
19:15
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:12
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
18:54
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz coordinate next steps following call with Trump
18:29
Nearly 60% of Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's stance on Russia, poll suggests
18:23
Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast
18:12
Polish prosecutors charge man who planned to help in Zelenskyy assassination attempt
17:54
62% of Americans believe US should continue military support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: