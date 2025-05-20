Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast

Russian forces attacked the Yunakivka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of Tuesday 20 May, killing a local resident. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram

Quote: "Investigators have established that the enemy opened fire on a civilian house in the Yunakivka hromada of Sumy Oblast at around 15:30 on 20 May 2025. A 33-year-old civilian has been killed."

Details: The Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of a person (Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Background: On 20 May, Russian forces also launched a missile strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast.

