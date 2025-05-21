Debris from downed Russian target damages house in Kyiv Oblast, injuring five people – photos

Five people have been injured as a result of the fall of debris from a downed Russian target in the Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, a family from the Boryspil district has been affected in the enemy UAV attack. A 17-year-old boy, a three-year-old girl and their 42-year-old mother suffered an acute stress reaction. The 13-year-old son has a cut on his foot. A 30-year-old man has a cut wound above his eyebrow."

Damaged house Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Details: Kalashnyk added that these people had been provided with medical treatment.

He said the debris damaged the house where they were staying. The windows were blown out and the roof was damaged.

Destroyed outbuilding Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

"We are working on finding the family temporary accommodation," Kalashnyk pointed out.

Damaged house Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

In addition, a non-residential building, a car, warehouse facilities and outbuildings were damaged in the nighttime Russian attack on the oblast.

Warehouse facility Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk on Telegram

Background: Air defence was responding to Russian targets in Kyiv on the night of 20-21 May amid the drone threat.

