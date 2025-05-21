Russia loses 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems over past day
Wednesday, 21 May 2025, 08:13
Russia has lost 980 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 170 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 976,780 (+980) military personnel;
- 10,835 (+1) tanks;
- 22,569 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,090 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,388 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,692 (+71) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 49,169 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,895 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
