Iryna BalachukWednesday, 21 May 2025, 08:13
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 23 artillery systems over past day
Fire being launched from self-propelled artillery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 980 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 170 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 976,780 (+980) military personnel;
  • 10,835 (+1) tanks;
  • 22,569 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 28,090 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 1,388 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 336 (+0) helicopters;
  • 36,692 (+71) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 49,169 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,895 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

