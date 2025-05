Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast

Six Ukrainian servicemen have been killed and over ten injured in a Russian missile strike on a firing range in Sumy Oblast on 20 May.

Source: Ukraine's National Guard

Quote: "Six servicemen have been killed and over ten injured in a strike on a military unit firing range during training."

Details: Earlier, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS claimed that the Russians had hit a Ukrainian military training camp in Sumy Oblast with an Iskander missile.

Background: On 20 May, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

