Total of 164 clashes in 24 hours, over 100 on Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 164 combat clashes have been recorded on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the most intense fighting taking place on the Lyman, Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts, where a total of 107 combat engagements occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 21 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attempted to break through Ukrainian defensive lines three times near the town of Vovchansk and in the direction of Stroivka.

Advertisement:

On the Kupiansk front, one assault took place near the village of Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, there were 30 attacks near the settlements of Kopanky, Ridkodub, Novyi Myr, Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka and Torske.

On the Siversk front, Russian troops attempted to advance near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and in the direction of Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out 14 assaults near the settlements of Druzhba, Petrivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 44 Russian attacks near the settlements of Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka and Andriivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, 33 assaults took place near the settlements of Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, Zelene Pole, Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Burlatske, Vesele and in the direction of Odradne.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled two Russian assaults near the village of Vysoke.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians conducted two assaults near the settlements of Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, a total of 13 assaults were recorded. Russian forces also carried out 19 airstrikes using 40 guided aerial bombs and 261 artillery attacks, including four with multiple launch rocket systems.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!