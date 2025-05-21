All Sections
Reuters: Trump misjudged his influence on Putin, says German defence minister

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 21 May 2025, 10:47
Reuters: Trump misjudged his influence on Putin, says German defence minister
German Federal Defence Minister Boris Pistorius believes that US President Donald Trump has misjudged his influence on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters, citing Pistorius in a comment to German media on Wednesday 21 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said Trump had misjudged his influence on Putin after a telephone conversation between the two leaders failed to bring any progress in peace talks on Ukraine.

"I suspect he assessed his negotiating position incorrectly," the German defence minister noted.

The day before, commenting on the same conversation, Pistorius said that it demonstrated that Russia was not ready to make any concessions.

Background:

  • After his conversation with Putin on 19 May, Trump said that Ukraine and Russia would "immediately" begin negotiations on a ceasefire.
  • Sources told the Financial Times that European leaders who spoke with Trump following his call with Putin were "stunned" by his description of the conversation’s results.

