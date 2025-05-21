Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video

Ukraine’s Air Force released footage of a MiG-29 operated by Ukrainian pilot Yellowtail shooting down a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone during a night mission.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force Command on Facebook, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Night combat mission by pilot Yellowtail. The video, captured from a MiG-29 fighter, shows the destruction of an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone during a defence against a Russian large-scale airstrike on infrastructure facilities."

Details: The Air Force stated that Yellowtail, a pilot from the Tactical Aviation Brigade of Air Command Zakhid (West), has completed over 100 sorties.

Background: On the night of 20-21 May 2025, from 00:30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 76 kamikaze drones, of which 22 were shot down and 41 disappeared from radar.

