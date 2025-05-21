All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 21 May 2025, 16:55
Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video
Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet. Photo: Militarnyi

Ukraine’s Air Force released footage of a MiG-29 operated by Ukrainian pilot Yellowtail shooting down a Russian Shahed kamikaze drone during a night mission.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force Command on Facebook, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Night combat mission by pilot Yellowtail. The video, captured from a MiG-29 fighter, shows the destruction of an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone during a defence against a Russian large-scale airstrike on infrastructure facilities."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force stated that Yellowtail, a pilot from the Tactical Aviation Brigade of Air Command Zakhid (West), has completed over 100 sorties.

Background: On the night of 20-21 May 2025, from 00:30, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 76 kamikaze drones, of which 22 were shot down and 41 disappeared from radar.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aircraftRusso-Ukrainian warShahed drone
Advertisement:
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian MiG-29 downs Russian Shahed drone in night mission – video
Politico: Trump team opposed to pledging support for Ukraine or condemning Russia's war in G7 statement
Russia claims Putin visited location in Kursk Oblast 100 km from Ukraine border – photos
Six Ukrainian soldiers killed and over ten injured in Russian strike on firing range in Sumy Oblast
US awaits Russia's conditions for ceasefire – Rubio
All News
aircraft
Russian aviation hit by fifth emergency landing in past week
Russia unleashes 75 air strikes and 2,960 drones on Ukraine on 17 May
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
RECENT NEWS
19:52
NATO secretary general and Dutch PM respond to question about inviting Zelenskyy to Alliance summit in The Hague
19:41
US secretary of state refuses to call Putin a war criminal
19:25
Polish PM criticises country's presidential candidate for readiness to discard support for Ukraine's NATO accession
19:21
Ukraine's allies expose Russian military intelligence operation targeting weapons supply
18:58
Czechia considers conducting training mission in Ukraine
18:49
Russians drop explosive on farm in Chernihiv Oblast, killing civilian
18:33
Ukrainian forces deny Russian claims of hostilities ending in Kursk Oblast
18:23
NATO secretary general and Zelenskyy discuss continued Alliance support for Ukraine
18:10
Russians strike Kupiansk district with guided bombs and MLRS: one person killed, several injured – photos
17:24
EXPLAINERHow the EU is increasing pressure on Putin and why Hungary gave in
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: