NATO secretary general and Zelenskyy discuss continued Alliance support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss pathways to achieving peace and continued support from the Alliance.

Details: The discussion focused on NATO’s support, including through the command in Wiesbaden.

Good call to catch up with @ZelenskyyUa today. Spoke about efforts to secure a just and lasting peace as well as continued #NATO support - including through the NATO command in Wiesbaden - so #Ukraine can defend today and deter into the future. — Mark Rutte (@SecGenNATO) May 21, 2025

Quote from Rutte: "Spoke about efforts to secure a just and lasting peace as well as continued NATO support – including through the NATO command in Wiesbaden – so Ukraine can defend today and deter into the future."

At the NATO summit in Washington in July 2024, Alliance leaders agreed to establish the command of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine. It officially began operating at the end of last year.

The NATO command, located at a US military base in the German city of Wiesbaden, will involve around 700 military personnel.

Its task is to coordinate the training of Ukrainian troops and the supply of weapons to Ukraine, giving NATO a greater role in assisting Kyiv amid the presidency of Donald Trump in the United States.

