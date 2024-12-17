NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Ukraine from US – Reuters

The North Atlantic Alliance has taken over the coordination of Western military assistance to Ukraine from the United States after a several-month delay, as planned.

Source: Reuters citing an unnamed source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This refers to the launch of the new NATO Security Assistance and Training Centre for Ukraine (NSATU), which was agreed upon by the Allied leaders at the summit in Washington in July 2024.

The centre, located at a US military base in the German city of Wiesbaden, is "fully operational,’ an unnamed source told Reuters.

NSATU is expected to have a total strength of around 700 troops, including those stationed at NATO's SHAPE military headquarters in Belgium and logistics centres in Poland and Romania.

NSATU, which is designed to coordinate training and weapons supplies to Ukraine, gives NATO a greater role in helping Kyiv defend itself against Russian invasion.

Reuters' diplomatic sources, however, acknowledge that the transfer of authority to NATO may have limited effect, given that the US under Donald Trump may still reduce its support for Ukraine.

Trump, who will take office in January 2025, has said that he wants to end the war in Ukraine quickly while also criticising the extent of US financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Trump also recently assured that his team is working to end the war in Ukraine and has made some progress in this area.

