All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Ukraine from US – Reuters

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 17 December 2024, 18:50
NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Ukraine from US – Reuters
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The North Atlantic Alliance has taken over the coordination of Western military assistance to Ukraine from the United States after a several-month delay, as planned.

Source: Reuters citing an unnamed source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This refers to the launch of the new NATO Security Assistance and Training Centre for Ukraine (NSATU), which was agreed upon by the Allied leaders at the summit in Washington in July 2024.

Advertisement:

The centre, located at a US military base in the German city of Wiesbaden, is "fully operational,’ an unnamed source told Reuters.

NSATU is expected to have a total strength of around 700 troops, including those stationed at NATO's SHAPE military headquarters in Belgium and logistics centres in Poland and Romania.

NSATU, which is designed to coordinate training and weapons supplies to Ukraine, gives NATO a greater role in helping Kyiv defend itself against Russian invasion.

Advertisement:

Reuters' diplomatic sources, however, acknowledge that the transfer of authority to NATO may have limited effect, given that the US under Donald Trump may still reduce its support for Ukraine.

Trump, who will take office in January 2025, has said that he wants to end the war in Ukraine quickly while also criticising the extent of US financial and military aid to Ukraine.

Trump also recently assured that his team is working to end the war in Ukraine and has made some progress in this area.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOUSAweapons
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
NATO
NATO fighter jets intercepted Russian aircraft violating airspace seven times last week
Supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons would be wrong decision – Scholz
NATO secretary general warns against public discussion of peace deal details in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
15:48
Ukrainian border guards video shows Russian forces being crushed by drones
15:20
Putin offers apology to Azerbaijani president for "tragic plane incident" in Russian airspace
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: