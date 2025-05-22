All Sections
Russians attack Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging industrial facility and causing fires – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 May 2025, 07:52
Damaged house. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones overnight, damaging an industrial facility, residential buildings and cars and causing several fires.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An industrial facility was damaged in a large-scale UAV attack on Pavlohrad. Several fires broke out, but they were extinguished by firefighters. An outbuilding and a power line have also been affected. No people have been injured."

Damaged fence
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with artillery and FPV drones and dropped munitions from a UAV. Four houses and a power line were damaged in the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada. No casualties were reported. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]   

 
Damaged house
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians hit a car with a kamikaze drone in the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district.

Lysak said air defence had downed 11 Russian drones over the oblast.

