Almost 150 combat clashes occur over past day, over 50 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 144 combat clashes have been recorded on the front lines over the past 24 hours, 54 of which occurred on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 May

Quote: "A total of 144 combat clashes have been recorded over the past day.

Advertisement:

Updated reports indicate that the enemy launched 90 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropped 144 guided bombs and deployed 2,492 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out 5,291 artillery strikes, including 114 from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops attempted to advance six times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka and in the direction of Mala Shapkivka.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks took place. The Ukrainian defence forces repelled the Russians’ assault operations near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

On the Lyman front, there were 17 combat clashes. The Russians tried to advance near the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka and Zelena Dolyna, towards Novoserhiivka, Olhivka and Novyi Myr and in Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near the village of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians carried out three attacks near the town of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces carried out 16 assaults near the settlements of Dyliivka, Druzhba and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian assault operations near the settlements of Yablunivka, Zoria, Shevchenko Pershe, Nova Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Dachenske, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Troitske, Promin, Kotliarivka and Andriivka and towards Popiv Yar and Novomykolaivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, 19 assaults took place near the settlements of Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Vesele, Rivnopil, Novopil, Zelene Pole and Vilne Pole.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attempted to advance three times near the village of Vysoke.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove and towards Pavlivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian troops made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, five assaults were recorded. Russian forces also carried out 17 airstrikes using 34 guided aerial bombs and 191 artillery attacks, including 9 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery have struck 12 areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, three command posts, an air defence asset, five artillery assets and two other crucial facilities belonging to the Russians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!