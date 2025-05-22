Russia attacks Ukraine with 128 drones and 1 ballistic missile overnight: 112 drones fail to reach target

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, 128 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 21-22 May.

Details: As of 11:00, Ukrainian air defence units destroyed 112 Russian Shahed-type drones and other UAVs in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

Ukrainian forces destroyed 74 drones with air defence systems, while 38 drones disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare (causing no adverse effects).

The Russians launched the Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Russian city of Taganrog. In addition, the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and temporarily occupied Crimea.

