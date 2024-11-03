Video released of Ukrainian-made Sich combat module being tested on new Varta-2 armoured vehicle

The defence company Ukrainian Armor has tested the Ukrainian-made Sich combat module on its new Varta-2 armoured vehicle.

Source: a video of the test on the podcast Ukrainska Pravda:Oboronkast

Details: The Varta-2 armoured vehicle, developed by Ukrainian Armor, is a newcomer to the Ukrainian armoured vehicle market. The model is currently being codified, following which it will be available for contracting.

What sets it apart from other vehicles is its enhanced firepower, ensured by a 30mm automatic cannon from the Ukrainian-made Sich combat module.

Vladyslav Belbas, Director General of Ukrainian Armor, told Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet, that the combat module will be customised for the Varta-2 vehicle to reduce weight and recoil, enabling more stable firing. A major advantage of this turret is that it can be controlled from inside the vehicle, providing protection for the operator.

