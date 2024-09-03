All Sections
Ukrainian defence industry company presents new combat vehicle

Oleksii ArtemchukTuesday, 3 September 2024, 12:49
Varta 2 armoured vehicle. Photo: Ukrainian Armor

The Ukrainian Armor defence industry company has presented a new Varta 2 armoured vehicle at the MSPO 2024 International Defence Exhibition.

Source: Ukrainian Armor’s press service

Details: The Varta 2 is a wheeled armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) that weighs 14 tonnes and can reach a speed of 110 kilometres per hour. 

Quote from the CEO of Ukrainian Armor: "This is a completely new vehicle that was developed taking into account the company's ten years of experience, the needs of the military and the conditions of modern warfare. The vehicle can carry ten crew members. The armoured vehicle is equipped with the Sich combat module with a 30 mm automatic cannon, which gives it the powerful firepower needed to support infantry and destroy enemy armoured vehicles."

The armoured vehicle's ballistic protection class fully complies with NATO STANAG 3, with Level 3a/3b anti-mine protection. 

The vehicle is also equipped with mine-resistant seats and modern safety systems that provide the maximum level of protection for the crew. In particular, the vehicle is equipped with a suspended floor system that protects the crew from the effects of excessive pressure during a blast.

The Varta 2 has modern light camouflage systems and an integrated air filtration system that protects the military from chemical and biological threats. 

Background: The Khorunzhyi armoured personnel carrier – a radical upgrade of the Soviet BTR-60 – has been approved for delivery to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

