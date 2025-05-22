All Sections
Russian attacks injure four civilians in Kherson Oblast

Iryna BalachukThursday, 22 May 2025, 13:51
Russian attacks injure four civilians in Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty images

Four residents of Kherson Oblast were injured in Russian attacks on the morning of 22 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: At around 08:00, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshany with drones. A 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were hit by the Russian strike and suffered blast injuries and concussion.

At around 11:00, the Russians shelled the settlement of Osokorivka, injuring a 26-year-old man who was in the street. He was taken to hospital suffering from a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg.

At noon, Russian troops struck Kherson with a drone. A 68-year-old woman suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to her leg.

