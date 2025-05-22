IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported a new drone attack near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Details: The agency’s team working at the plant heard a burst of gunfire. This coincided with a report of a drone strike on the roof of the training centre located outside the plant’s territory.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP stated there had been no casualties and the damage was minor. It is currently unclear whether the drone hit the building directly or crashed after being shot down in the air.

The IAEA has requested to visit the scene of the strike but has not yet received permission. During the previous attack in April, inspectors were granted such access.

"These reported drone incidents are very concerning, as they could pose a direct threat to nuclear safety and security," said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. "To put it simply: there are too many drones flying near nuclear sites, not just the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It should stop immediately."

This is already the third attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP training centre since the beginning of the year.

Construction of power transmission lines from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to other temporarily occupied territories is ongoing. A new power line was spotted in the Mariupol district, Donetsk Oblast.

For over a week now, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been relying on a single power line to supply the electricity required to maintain essential nuclear safety functions.

