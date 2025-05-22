All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 22 May 2025, 17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reported a new drone attack near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: press service for IAEA 

Details: The agency’s team working at the plant heard a burst of gunfire. This coincided with a report of a drone strike on the roof of the training centre located outside the plant’s territory.

Advertisement:

The Zaporizhzhia NPP stated there had been no casualties and the damage was minor. It is currently unclear whether the drone hit the building directly or crashed after being shot down in the air.

The IAEA has requested to visit the scene of the strike but has not yet received permission. During the previous attack in April, inspectors were granted such access.

"These reported drone incidents are very concerning, as they could pose a direct threat to nuclear safety and security," said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. "To put it simply: there are too many drones flying near nuclear sites, not just the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. It should stop immediately."

This is already the third attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP training centre since the beginning of the year.

Background:

  • Construction of power transmission lines from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to other temporarily occupied territories is ongoing. A new power line was spotted in the Mariupol district, Donetsk Oblast.
  • For over a week now, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been relying on a single power line to supply the electricity required to maintain essential nuclear safety functions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

IAEAZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
All News
IAEA
Ukraine has shut down three out of nine nuclear power units for maintenance, says IAEA
Ukraine still repairing confinement structure over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russian attack, IAEA says
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
RECENT NEWS
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:32
"Kiwi" from New Zealand: 20-year-old foreigner came to fight for Ukraine after reading news – video
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
18:07
Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
18:02
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:19
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: