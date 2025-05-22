Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Putin's "buffer zone": It can be on Russian territory

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Russian leader’s comments on creating a "buffer zone" only reinforce the fact that Russia is the obstacle to peace efforts.

Source: comment by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi

Details: Tykhyi pointed out that similar statements from Putin have been made before. However, he added that at a time when Russia is being urged to agree to a ceasefire, such remarks once again demonstrate that the only reason for the war is Putin himself.

Quote: "These words clearly show that it is Putin and Russia who are the obstacle to peace efforts and they must be subjected to greater pressure in every form to force Russia and Putin to agree to peace and a full, lasting ceasefire. As for the 'buffer zones' – they can be located on Russian territory. That’s why Ukraine has been conducting operations there since last year."

Background: On Thursday 21 May, Putin told his officials via video link that a decision had been made to create a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine.

