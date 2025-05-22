All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Putin's "buffer zone": It can be on Russian territory

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 22 May 2025, 20:39
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Putin's buffer zone: It can be on Russian territory
Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Russian leader’s comments on creating a "buffer zone" only reinforce the fact that Russia is the obstacle to peace efforts.

Source: comment by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi

Details: Tykhyi pointed out that similar statements from Putin have been made before. However, he added that at a time when Russia is being urged to agree to a ceasefire, such remarks once again demonstrate that the only reason for the war is Putin himself.

Advertisement:

Quote: "These words clearly show that it is Putin and Russia who are the obstacle to peace efforts and they must be subjected to greater pressure in every form to force Russia and Putin to agree to peace and a full, lasting ceasefire. As for the 'buffer zones' – they can be located on Russian territory. That’s why Ukraine has been conducting operations there since last year."

Background: On Thursday 21 May, Putin told his officials via video link that a decision had been made to create a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs MinistryPutin
Advertisement:
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Putin's plan to portray Istanbul meeting as continuation of 2022 talks fails – Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul
RECENT NEWS
21:08
Ukraine's foreign minister discusses sanctions pressure on Russia with his newly appointed Canadian counterpart
20:39
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Putin's "buffer zone": It can be on Russian territory
20:19
EU market remains open to Ukrainian goods, says Ukraine's minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
19:39
Ukraine proposes that EU co-finance its armed forces: finance minister explains
19:17
"They didn't step outside for nearly three years": Nine children brought back from Russian-occupied territories
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:52
EU chief diplomat in Belgrade urges Serbia to make "strategic choice" between West and East
18:32
"Kiwi": the 20-year-old New Zealander who came to fight for Ukraine after reading the news
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: