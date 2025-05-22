Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
Thursday, 22 May 2025, 18:02
Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has informed his government officials via video link that a decision has been made to create a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS
Quote from Putin: "I have already said that a decision has been made to create the necessary security buffer zone along the border [with Ukraine – ed.]."
Details: He said that Russian armed forces are currently working on this task.
Putin did not specify where exactly the Russians would be creating the "buffer zone".
Background:
- On 26 April, Putin received a report that the last settlement in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had been "liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces".
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the claims made by Russian senior representatives about the alleged end of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast were untrue.
- On 21 May, Russian state-run news agencies claimed that Putin had supposedly visited Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
