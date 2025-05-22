Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has informed his government officials via video link that a decision has been made to create a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Quote from Putin: "I have already said that a decision has been made to create the necessary security buffer zone along the border [with Ukraine – ed.]."

Details: He said that Russian armed forces are currently working on this task.

Putin did not specify where exactly the Russians would be creating the "buffer zone".

Background:

On 26 April, Putin received a report that the last settlement in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had been "liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the claims made by Russian senior representatives about the alleged end of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast were untrue.

On 21 May, Russian state-run news agencies claimed that Putin had supposedly visited Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

