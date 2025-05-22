All Sections
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 22 May 2025, 18:02
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has informed his government officials via video link that a decision has been made to create a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Quote from Putin: "I have already said that a decision has been made to create the necessary security buffer zone along the border [with Ukraine – ed.]." 

Details: He said that Russian armed forces are currently working on this task.

Putin did not specify where exactly the Russians would be creating the "buffer zone".

Background:

  • On 26 April, Putin received a report that the last settlement in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast, Gornal, had been "liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces".
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the claims made by Russian senior representatives about the alleged end of hostilities in Russia’s Kursk Oblast were untrue.
  • On 21 May, Russian state-run news agencies claimed that Putin had supposedly visited Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

