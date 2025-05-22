Russian forces advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
Thursday, 22 May 2025, 22:18
DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the evening of 22 May that Russian forces had advanced near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka and Nadiivka."
Advertisement:
Background: The UK Ministry of Defence reported minor tactical successes by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast over the past month, particularly near the city of Kostiantynivka.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!