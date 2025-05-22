All Sections
Russian forces advance near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 22 May 2025, 22:18
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the evening of 22 May that Russian forces had advanced near two settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near Yablunivka and Nadiivka."

Background: The UK Ministry of Defence reported minor tactical successes by Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast over the past month, particularly near the city of Kostiantynivka.

combat actionwarRusso-Ukrainian warDonetsk Oblast
combat action
