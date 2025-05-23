Several Moscow airports suspend operations due to drone attack

Operations at Moscow Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have been suspended.

Source: Russian media outlets citing the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

Details: Initially, the suspension of operations at Vnukovo Airport was reported, followed later by Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports.

Updated: Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defence had downed six drones "flying towards Moscow".

According to him, "emergency services are working at the site where the drone debris fell".

At 02:41, Sobyanin reported that another three drones had been downed.

Later, the airports resumed operations.

Background: Russian airports have suspended operations at least 217 times between January and May 2025 due to the threat of drone attacks.

