Several Moscow airports suspend operations due to drone attack

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 23 May 2025, 00:36
Several Moscow airports suspend operations due to drone attack
Vnukovo airport. Photo: Vnukovo international airport website

Operations at Moscow Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have been suspended.

Source: Russian media outlets citing the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin

Details: Initially, the suspension of operations at Vnukovo Airport was reported, followed later by Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports.

Updated: Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defence had downed six drones "flying towards Moscow".

According to him, "emergency services are working at the site where the drone debris fell".

At 02:41, Sobyanin reported that another three drones had been downed.

Later, the airports resumed operations.

Background: Russian airports have suspended operations at least 217 times between January and May 2025 due to the threat of drone attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

