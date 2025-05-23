Russia loses 1,050 soldiers over past day
Friday, 23 May 2025, 07:24
Russia has lost 1,050 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 978,700 (+1,050) military personnel;
- 10,841 (+2) tanks;
- 22,575 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 28,165 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,390 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,945 (+148) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 49,407 (+139) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,895 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
