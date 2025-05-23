All Sections
Russians hit Chuhuiv with missile, killing one woman

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 23 May 2025, 17:30
Russians hit Chuhuiv with missile, killing one woman
The Russians have launched a missile attack on the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a woman and injuring two men.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports show that the occupiers launched a missile attack. As of now, we know that one woman has been killed."

Details: Later, Syniehubov added that the number of casualties as a result of the strike had increased and that two men were known to be injured.

